Southwest Greensburg's new athletic director hopes to boost participation, add flag football

Southwest Greensburg's new athletic director, Dan Raneiri, remembers the old days, when the borough's baseball and softball programs had plenty of teams and players.

“That was before the video game surge,” he said.

Revitalizing the program is his top priority. Raneiri used to teach at Jeannette City and Hempfield Area school districts. He left teaching to work for an insurance agency and is now semi-retired.

He has coached three sports and works as an umpire for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

“He's been around quite a long time in the area with recreation,” said Jim Heater, president of the borough's recreation board. “He was very enthusiastic about it.”

In 2015, the long-dormant recreation board was re-established. Since then, the board has set up the borough's first soccer program, built new bleachers overlooking the baseball fields and redesigned team uniforms.

“The next step for the program is to get more kids involved,” Heater said.

A decade ago, the borough fielded eight baseball teams, seven softball teams and a T-ball team.

Now, because of declining participation, it's down to two baseball teams and four softball teams.

Raneiri has started recruitment efforts with fliers at all the nearby elementary and middle schools.

He's also planning new initiatives, such as a flag football league.

“We're very excited about the hire and looking forward to working with him,” Heater said. “He has a lot of ideas, and he's very energetic and enthusiastic.

“It won't be long before we're back at it again.”

Raneiri said he wants the program to look a little more like the old days.

“I want the kids to come down there and have fun,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.