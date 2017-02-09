Hempfield attorney seeks county judgeship
Attorney Lisa Monzo announced she will run for a judicial vacancy on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
Monzo, 50, of Hempfield, works at Galloway Monzo, a private law firm she founded with her husband in 2008. She previously served as an assistant public defender, a coordinator in the county's juvenile justice system and a law clerk for two county judges. She was an adjunct professor for 11 years at Seton Hill University, where she taught business law classes.
Monzo, a registered Democrat, said she will participate in both party's primaries on May 16.
“I decided to run for judge because I want to make Westmoreland County safer for our families,” Monzo said. “My 25 years of diverse legal experience, combined with raising a family, has taught me how to achieve a fair balance when dealing with troubled families and being tough to lawbreakers who threaten us. I'm a firm believer in responsible justice.”
Monzo is a graduate of Franklin Regional High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond and a law degree from Ohio Northern University.