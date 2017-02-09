Latrobe to host forum on mine subsidence issues
Updated 31 minutes ago
A state official will provide information to the public about mine subsidence issues at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Latrobe municipal building.
The session will be led by Edward Motycki, chief of mine subsidence at the Department of Environmental Protection's California District office.
City manager Wayne Jones said the session, scheduled immediately before council's monthly voting meeting, is in response to citizen concerns prompted by the Jan. 13 shifting of an Eleanor Drive home that made doors inoperable and required firefighters to rescue owner Carole Mullen and family members. The damage was determined to be from mine subsidence and the home was condemned.
No other properties were affected, but the incident has caused neighbors to consider obtaining mine subsidence insurance. For details about mine subsidence insurance and risk factors, visit www.dep.state.pa.us/msi.