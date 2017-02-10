Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT to host forum on Unity, Mt. Pleasant bridge replacement projects

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 9:27 a.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Plans, construction schedules and other details of three bridge replacement projects slated this year in Unity and Mt. Pleasant townships will be unveiled during a public meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mt. Pleasant Township Building, 208 Poker Road, Mt. Pleasant.

There will be no formal presentation, but those attending will be able to address questions to representatives from PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP) — the private group that is financing, designing and constructing new versions of structurally deficient bridges on behalf of PennDOT and will maintain them for 25 years as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

According to PWKP spokesman Jeff Rossi, work will begin first, ideally on March 3, to replace a bridge over Ninemile Run on Route 982, about a tenth mile north of Macey Road in Unity.

Work on the structures in Mt. Pleasant Township will occur simultaneously, tentatively beginning June 16. Scheduled for replacement are a bridge spanning Sewickley Creek on Mt. Pleasant Road and a culvert that crosses Brinker Run on Brinkerton Road.

The Brinkerton Road construction zone will be closed to traffic for about five weeks, with a posted detour. Rossi said the two other bridges will remain open for one lane of traffic, regulated by temporary signals.

Maps and information for the bridge projects can be seen at parapidbridges.com. Those with questions or comments may call 877-444-9990.

