Mt. Pleasant man, already in prison, charged with credit card theft

A Mt. Pleasant man already in the Fayette County Prison is charged with stealing a Hunker man's wallet and using his credit cards to rack up $540 in purchases at area stores, police said Thursday.

Matthew G. Beers, 22, allegedly confessed to the Dec. 30 theft of the wallet and flintlock muzzle loader rifle and several other incidents, state police said.

Beers allegedly used the victim's credit card to make purchases at the GetGo and Wal-Mart in East Huntingdon, and the Sheetz in Scottdale.

Beers was charged before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore with three counts of unauthorized use of an access device card, two counts of theft from a vehicle and single counts of receiving stolen property and possession of an access device counterfeit or altered.

Beers also was arrested Jan. 3 by state police at Uniontown and accused of crashing two stolen vehicles and attempting to steal a third. One of the vehicles smashed into a house on Pleasant Valley Road in Bullskin Township.

Beers, who allegedly stole one vehicle in Connellsville, was arrested at a nearby Sheetz store. Police say he had a stolen gun.

Beers is in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond on numerous charges, including burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, illegal possession of firearms, flight to avoid apprehension, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

His preliminary hearing on the Fayette charges is scheduled for Tuesday before Uniontown District Judge Wendy Dennis.

