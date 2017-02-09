Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant man, already in prison, charged with credit card theft
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 11:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Mt. Pleasant man already in the Fayette County Prison is charged with stealing a Hunker man's wallet and using his credit cards to rack up $540 in purchases at area stores, police said Thursday.

Matthew G. Beers, 22, allegedly confessed to the Dec. 30 theft of the wallet and flintlock muzzle loader rifle and several other incidents, state police said.

Beers allegedly used the victim's credit card to make purchases at the GetGo and Wal-Mart in East Huntingdon, and the Sheetz in Scottdale.

Beers was charged before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore with three counts of unauthorized use of an access device card, two counts of theft from a vehicle and single counts of receiving stolen property and possession of an access device counterfeit or altered.

Beers also was arrested Jan. 3 by state police at Uniontown and accused of crashing two stolen vehicles and attempting to steal a third. One of the vehicles smashed into a house on Pleasant Valley Road in Bullskin Township.

Beers, who allegedly stole one vehicle in Connellsville, was arrested at a nearby Sheetz store. Police say he had a stolen gun.

Beers is in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond on numerous charges, including burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, illegal possession of firearms, flight to avoid apprehension, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

His preliminary hearing on the Fayette charges is scheduled for Tuesday before Uniontown District Judge Wendy Dennis.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.