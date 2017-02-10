Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Fayette County woman charged with attempted homicide after running over another woman with car

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

A Uniontown woman is charged with attempted homicide after allegedly hitting a woman with her car Thursday afternoon.

Shirale Harris, 21, was sitting in her white Chevrolet Sonic at 2:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Pershing Court when she allegedly threatened to hit the victim, who continued to walk toward her home with a man, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Uniontown police.

The victim and a resident who witnessed the incident told police that the victim was hit by the car, thrown onto the hood and into the driver's side window before hitting her face on the side mirror, according to the affidavit. Harris allegedly backed up and attempted to hit her again, but the victim and the man she was with were able to escape, police said.

Harris fled; the victim was hospitalized. She was treated at the scene for injuries to her right knee, left arm and face, police said.

Harris is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or injury and summary vehicle code violations.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.