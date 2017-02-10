Fayette County woman charged with attempted homicide after running over another woman with car
A Uniontown woman is charged with attempted homicide after allegedly hitting a woman with her car Thursday afternoon.
Shirale Harris, 21, was sitting in her white Chevrolet Sonic at 2:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Pershing Court when she allegedly threatened to hit the victim, who continued to walk toward her home with a man, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Uniontown police.
The victim and a resident who witnessed the incident told police that the victim was hit by the car, thrown onto the hood and into the driver's side window before hitting her face on the side mirror, according to the affidavit. Harris allegedly backed up and attempted to hit her again, but the victim and the man she was with were able to escape, police said.
Harris fled; the victim was hospitalized. She was treated at the scene for injuries to her right knee, left arm and face, police said.
Harris is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or injury and summary vehicle code violations.