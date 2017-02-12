Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Trib Total Media Young Artists hold recital in Greensburg

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Brian Lee, an eighth-grade student at Penn Middle School, performs during the Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners' Recital on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The event was co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill University.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Harpist Juliana Matteo, a fifth-grade student at Harrison Park Elementary School, performs during the Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners' Recital on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The event was co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill University.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Soprano Megan Swift, a 10th-grader at Franklin Regional High School, performs during the Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners' Recital on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The event was co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill University.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Joel Montgomery of Shaler Township performs during the Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners' Recital on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The event was co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill University.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Juliana Matteo, a fifth-grade student at Harrison Park Elementary School, performs on the harp during the Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners' Recital on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The event was co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill University.

Nineteen young people from Westmoreland and surrounding counties competed for honors Sunday in the annual Trib Total Media Young Artists Competition Winners' Recital at Seton Hill University.

The musicians performed pieces from a classical repertoire and competed for cash prizes and other performance opportunities, as determined by a three-judge panel. The artists had been selected from an audition held Feb. 5.

The competition, co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill, is open to classical instrumentalists and vocalists who are residents of Westmoreland or Fayette counties or take private music lessons in either county and have not yet graduated from high school.

Sunday's competition at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center included vocal performances and performances on the flute, harp, piano, trombone and violin.

