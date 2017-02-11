Jeannettee boy's video clip to be on 'AFV' Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette toddler's frustration at failing to corral play golf balls is set to hit the nation's television screens Sunday.

A clip of 2-year-old Carter Klingensmith's amusing predicament is scheduled to be included in an episode of America's Funniest Home Videos (AFV) airing at 7 p.m. on ABC, according to his mother, Stevie Klingensmith.

She shot the video of her son's antics last summer, when he was 18 months old, and posted it to her Facebook page, as she's done with other endearing images of her family.

“I wanted to get it out there and make people laugh,” she said.

She submitted it to AFV based on feedback from a friend, who suggested “it could go viral,” Klingensmith said.

In the brief clip, Carter repeatedly leans over to pick up a golf ball with one hand, causing another ball to roll out of a cup in his other hand. Finally, he throws the cup and balls down in aggravation.

Klingensmith said her son is far from a ham and didn't know his battle with the balls was caught on camera.

“It had happened multiple times, but he had never gotten mad. He was just very persistent this time,” she said. “He doesn't mean to be funny, he's just funny. He's a clown.”

In addition to Carter and his mother, the Klingensmith family includes father Patrick, older stepsister E'Tallia, 10, and 11-month-old sister Gemma, with whom the boy has a prickly relationship.

“He wants no part of her,” his mother said. “In his head, he's an only child.”

A few weeks after Stevie Klingensmith submitted the video, AFV representatives notified her it had been selected for the show. On Friday, she learned the air date and spread the news through social media. Her large family will gather Sunday to watch.

“I just think it's really cool that it got chosen,” she said of the video.

AFV, now in its 26th season, is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.

An in-studio audience selects a $10,000 first-prize winner each week. Those winners go to a competition round, which awards a prize of $100,000. At season's end, those winners compete for a Grand Prize vacation package.

The show has given away more than $13 million in prizes and has reviewed more than 1 million submitted videos, according to its website.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.