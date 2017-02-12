Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Downed wire Sunday cuts power to 600 in Greensburg

Stephen Huba | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 2:06 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

As many as 600 West Penn Power customers, a mix of business and residential, were without power Sunday morning because of a downed power line in the downtown Greensburg area, officials said.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Walton said the utility is still investigating what caused the line to come down.

Most of the power was expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

West Penn crews had three bucket trucks parked at E. Second Street and S. Maple Avenue while they worked on the lines. Traffic signals at several intersections also were affected, causing some traffic confusion.

The outage was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

The number of affected customers was reduced to 53 by 12:30 p.m., Walton said.

Greensburg firefighters responded to the Liberty Insurance Agency in the 200 block of South Maple Street because the outage caused an alarm to be activated.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or

shuba@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.