Downed wire Sunday cuts power to 600 in Greensburg

As many as 600 West Penn Power customers, a mix of business and residential, were without power Sunday morning because of a downed power line in the downtown Greensburg area, officials said.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Walton said the utility is still investigating what caused the line to come down.

Most of the power was expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

West Penn crews had three bucket trucks parked at E. Second Street and S. Maple Avenue while they worked on the lines. Traffic signals at several intersections also were affected, causing some traffic confusion.

The outage was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

The number of affected customers was reduced to 53 by 12:30 p.m., Walton said.

Greensburg firefighters responded to the Liberty Insurance Agency in the 200 block of South Maple Street because the outage caused an alarm to be activated.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or

shuba@tribweb.com.