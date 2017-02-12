Woman brought voice to others in times of need

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Elaine Shirey sang her way into the hearts of numerous people throughout her lifetime.

She sang in more than 50 area choirs and for more than 50 weddings and funerals.

“She would drop everything to make the wedding or funeral extra special for the people involved,” said granddaughter Heather Good, 27, of Punxsutawney.

Her soprano voice left an impression long after the event was over.

“She could hit those high notes like no one else,” Good said.

Carole Elaine (West) Shirey, of North Huntingdon, died at home on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. She was 78.

Mrs. Shirey was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Dayton, Armstrong County, a daughter of the late Harold and Alverda (Schrecengost) West.

Her love of music was evident from the time she was 5, when she started singing and playing the piano. She and her father, a violinist, played at weekly gatherings in the neighborhood and made recordings on vinyl records.

“We have records of her singing from 1947, when she was 9,” Good said.

Mrs. Shirey met her husband of 60 years, Carl Shirey, when she was 14 and he was 15.

“Their love story was one-of-a-kind,” Good said. “She became his first and only girlfriend. She would write notes to Carl, some of which he still has.”

Mrs. Shirey was a committed Christian who, in addition to singing, served in various capacities at the churches where she attended, including treasurer, pastoral care committee member and deacon.

“She was often called on to pray and sing for people in their final hours,” Good said.

A member of Community United Methodist Church in Harrison City, she also sang for church choirs at Bethel Presbyterian Church, Long Run Presbyterian Church, Circleville United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Irwin.

Mrs. Shirey especially enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in their athletic and extracurricular activities.

“She always made it a point to be there, watching and cheering on what we were doing,” said Good, who has played and coached volleyball. “If she wasn't able to be there, she would ask you about it afterward. You always knew how proud she was of you and how invested she was in your life.”

Mrs. Shirey enjoyed traveling and going on beach trips. She had been to all but five of the 50 states.

She is survived by her husband, Carl M. Shirey, of North Huntingdon; a son, Kevin M. Shirey, and his wife, Debbie, of North Huntingdon; two daughters, Lisa Good, and her husband, Glenn, of Punxsutawney, and Diane Lichauer, and her husband, Bill, of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a brother and sister-in-law.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Community United Methodist Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, with the Rev. John Ciampa officiating. Those attending should go directly to the church. A fellowship meal will follow in the church hall. Private interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or the Allegheny Health Network Healthcare @ Home at www.ahn.org.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.