Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Crews work to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers in Westmoreland County
Jeff Himler | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

High winds that whipped through Western Pennsylvania beginning Sunday night toppled trees and disrupted power lines, causing widespread outages.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, West Penn Power reported almost 1,000 customers in Westmoreland County were without electricity, including 272 in Salem, 129 in Ligonier Township and 117 each in Bell and East Huntingdon.

The company estimated crews could restore power to all customers by 11 p.m. Monday.

Chris Eck, a spokesman for parent company First Energy, said crews were working to restore power to customers in Ohio and then would be shifted to help address Pennsylvania outages. “We'll mobilize everybody we have,” he said.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Duquesne Light reported about 3,600 of its customers remained without power, down from a peak of about 12,000 Sunday night. The company said most of those customers should have power restored by 8 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of up to 55 mph in Pittsburgh and 47 mph at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity. Winds reached up to 62 mph at Marion Center in Indiana County.

With such a major wind storm, Eck said, “You tend to have pretty widespread damage. The wind finds the weakest branches.”

The National Weather Service received reports after 8 p.m. of downed trees in Murrysville, Sewickley, Manor, Greensburg, and Hempfield, Salem and Derry townships.

Some structures were damaged.

At Irwin Plaza, a large sign that displays the name of the shopping center toppled onto a newer model Jeep Liberty parked there Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

Irwin firefighters said they were not dispatched for any other wind-related problems in the community, where gusts were reported at up to 35 mph.

A tree and wires also were reported down on vehicles in West Mifflin and Pittsburgh.

A National Weather Service high-wind advisory for several counties, including Westmoreland and Fayette, was cancelled by 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.