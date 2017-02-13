Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Couples remarrying is rare but likely to last

Stephen Huba | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Although not quite typical, Jason and Kelli Floder of North Huntingdon represent a small percentage of couples who remarry, sometimes after years of separation, a researcher said.

Nancy Kalish, professor emeritus of psychology at California State University, Sacramento, has studied “lost loves” for decades, authoring the 1997 book, “Lost & Found Lovers: Facts and Fantasies of Rekindled Romances” and the 2013 book, “The Lost Love Chronicles: Reunions & Memories of First Love.”

Kalish said most of the couples she's studied were separated longer than the Floders, but that a significant minority — 6 percent — divorced and remarried the same person. Sixty-seven percent of those couples stayed together after remarriage.

“The couples that I researched had to have at least a five-year separation. That ensures that they are completely severed from each other, and that growth and changes have occurred in the interim,” she said.

The Floders were separated for almost two years: She moved out in January 2015, they divorced in March 2016 then remarryed in December 2016.

Kalish questioned 1,000 respondents in the mid-1990s and conducted a follow-up study in 2004 and 2005. Most were couples whose initial romance was when they were young (22 or under) and who separated for situational reasons — parental disapproval, moving away for college, joining the military, financial difficulties, having a baby, etc.

“When they reunite and marry again years later, these facts should be gone,” she said.

Kalish said the couples' chances of staying together improved with age — the older they were when they reunited and the longer they had been separated.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.