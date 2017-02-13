Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

DEP approves Sunoco's Mariner East 2 project

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
Sunoco Logistics
This map shows the approximate route and facility locations for Sunoco Logistics' Mariner East 1 and 2 pipeline projects, which will ship natural gas liquids from the Marcellus and Utica shale areas to the company’s Marcus Hook complex near Philadelphia.

Updated 27 minutes ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection today approved the permit applications from Sunoco Pipeline LP for the Mariner East 2 project, expected to cross about 270 properties in Westmoreland County.

The 20-inch pipeline will run parallel to Sunoco's 12-inch Mariner East line, with both carrying propane, ethane and butane to the company's Marcus Hook plant in southeast Pennsylvania.

“I am proud of the immense undertaking our staff took to hold this project accountable within the confines of state law and DEP's role in this process over the last few years,” said Acting DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “This was a huge undertaking – holding five hearings during a 60-day comment period, reviewing permit applications and technical deficiencies for more than 20,000 hours, responding to 29,000 comments, and ensuring Sunoco addressed deficiencies identified in its initial applications.”

The project required a permit for each of the counties it crosses, as well as one permit for each DEP region the project crosses. Sunoco must now seek authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project to proceed.

