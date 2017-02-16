Latrobe: Bids come in low for new elementary school
Construction bids for the new Latrobe Elementary School came in about $2 million below the $27 million maximum cost authorized by the Greater Latrobe School Board.
Nello Construction of Canonsburg's base price of $16,097,000 was the lowest among sealed general construction bids from nine companies opened Thursday.
District officials will weigh alternate bids for flooring, windows and handrails. Other low base bids were received from Vrabel Plumbing of Gibsonia, plumbing, $1,887,200; R & B Mechanical of Pittsburgh, HVAC, $1,996,000; Westmoreland Electric of Tarrs, electrical, $2,681,000; 11400 Inc. of Lancaster, food service equipment, $408,000; Pennsylvania Roofing Systems of Bakerstown, roof construction, $1,640,000.
The school board is expected to award bids at its Feb. 28 meeting. If all goes well, the district could break ground for the two-story, 125,000-square-foot building in March at Latrobe's Old Athletic Field, said Kurt Thomas, director of operations and planning. The school is slated to open in the 2018-19 school year for about 800 students in grades K-6.
The maximum total project cost, including legal fees and site acquisition, has been set at $35 million.