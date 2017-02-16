Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe: Bids come in low for new elementary school

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Construction bids for the new Latrobe Elementary School came in about $2 million below the $27 million maximum cost authorized by the Greater Latrobe School Board.

Nello Construction of Canonsburg's base price of $16,097,000 was the lowest among sealed general construction bids from nine companies opened Thursday.

District officials will weigh alternate bids for flooring, windows and handrails. Other low base bids were received from Vrabel Plumbing of Gibsonia, plumbing, $1,887,200; R & B Mechanical of Pittsburgh, HVAC, $1,996,000; Westmoreland Electric of Tarrs, electrical, $2,681,000; 11400 Inc. of Lancaster, food service equipment, $408,000; Pennsylvania Roofing Systems of Bakerstown, roof construction, $1,640,000.

The school board is expected to award bids at its Feb. 28 meeting. If all goes well, the district could break ground for the two-story, 125,000-square-foot building in March at Latrobe's Old Athletic Field, said Kurt Thomas, director of operations and planning. The school is slated to open in the 2018-19 school year for about 800 students in grades K-6.

The maximum total project cost, including legal fees and site acquisition, has been set at $35 million.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.