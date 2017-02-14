Arnold Palmer airport may get new exit for arriving passengers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new exit for arriving passengers at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is among smaller efforts the Westmoreland County Airport Authority is considering to enhance operations before pursuing a longer-term terminal expansion at the Unity facility.

The authority board was receptive Tuesday when Executive Director Gabe Monzo and board member Mark Gera discussed moving forward separately with the new exit, which otherwise would be included in the expansion project of $8 million or more.

Airport planners are proposing to convert a large window into a doorway so arriving passengers can proceed from the baggage claim area to the parking lot without having to cross paths with those entering the terminal.

“It's really needed,” Chairwoman Janice Smarto said of the exit.

“It doesn't seem like a major project,” Monzo said, indicating funds are available through an authority bond issue to cover the estimated $50,000 cost. He said it wouldn't take long for the authority to prepare bid documents for the project.

Monzo said he would look for other funding sources to help with the suggested purchase of a portable stair truck, at a cost of about $150,000, to help passengers with physical handicaps disembark from planes. The airport's single passenger bridge can accommodate wheelchair-bound passengers. But if a second plane arrives at the same time, airport staff must use a manual stair chair to help such passengers from the plane to the terminal.

The truck “has a handicapped lift built into it,” he said. “We feel this would be a great help to us through our transition years until we get our (expanded) terminal built.”

In other business, the authority accepted completed improvements — updated camera equipment, radios and data connectivity and storage to enhance security at Arnold Palmer Regional, at a cost of $115,750, and rehabilitation of taxiway pavement at Rostraver Airport, at a cost of $92,521.

Monzo announced tickets for the 2017 Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow June 24 and 25 at the Arnold Palmer airport can be purchased through the grocery chain or at palmerairport.com. A VIP show pass including food and a commemorative coin honoring Palmer, the late Latrobe golfing legend and authority member, also may be purchased.