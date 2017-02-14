15 bricks of heroin, other drugs found in Mt. Pleasant home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Allegheny County men were arrested in Mt. Pleasant Township Monday with 15 bricks of heroin and other drugs, according to police.

Edward J. Kelso, 31, of Penn Hills, and Jacquet L. Bazemore Jr., 33, of Forest Hills, attempted to escape from the rear of a mobile home in the Bridgeport neighborhood, just outside Mt. Pleasant Borough, when police came knocking Monday afternoon, said Westmoreland County Detective Tony Marcocci.

“It's just another example of individuals from Allegheny County coming out to Westmoreland County to sell their drugs,” Marcocci said. “They pick rural communities ... where it's not as populated, and they set up shop.”

Kelso and Bazemore were held in the county jail on $100,000 bail each.

Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies went to the Water Street home, acting on a tip from Allegheny County authorities about Bazemore's whereabouts, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Deputies knocked on the door and “heard running inside,” the complaint states.

Authorities found 15 bricks, or 750 stamp bags, of suspected heroin — some of it was in the toilet — 2 ounces of crack cocaine, a handgun that had been reported stolen and an unknown white powdery substance in a knotted plastic bag, police said. The substance was sent for laboratory testing, Marcocci said.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and receiving stolen property. Neither had attorneys listed in online court records.

Preliminary hearings are set for March 9.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.