Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Part-time Westmoreland deputy alleges gender discrimination in lawsuit
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

A part-time Westmoreland County deputy sheriff on Tuesday filed a federal gender discrimination lawsuit against the county and her boss alleging she has been repeatedly bypassed for promotions in favor of less-qualified men.

Lacey L. Saxton, 23, of Derry seeks unspecified damages and attorneys fees, according to the civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh. She claims Sheriff Jon Held's promotion practices violate rights guaranteed under the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.

Held said he had not been served a copy of the lawsuit but denied the allegations.

“I can tell you that we do not discriminate in this office,” Held said, noting the last two promotions to full-time deputy status in late 2016 and in January went to women. “We promote here based on job performance ... not to protect anybody.”

Held said he was the first sheriff to promote a female, Patricia Fritz, to chief deputy — “and that was back in May 2014.”

According to the department's roster of deputies, 12 of its 75 active deputies are women.

In her lawsuit, Saxton maintains she has done her job in a “fully acceptable manner” since being hired in 2014 and has applied numerous times for a full-time position.

“The last time she applied for a full-time position was in or around November 2016. However, on or about Nov. 14, 2016, (Held) promoted a less qualified man,” the five-page lawsuit states. “Ms. Saxton has complained repeatedly that she has been treated less favorably than her male counterparts because they have been promoted, because she has not been scheduled the same amount of shifts as other part-time male deputies and because she has not been permitted to pick up additional shifts when available.”

The lawsuit contends that female deputy sheriffs in the department were aware that:

• Statements allegedly were made by former Chief Deputy Paul McCommons “that girls who are attractive are better off in public relations.”

• The department practice was “that women are not capable of working second shift in the sheriff's office because they are women.”

• Females haven't been eligible for promotions into the gun registry office “because ... (Held) believes women are unsuited for such work.”

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.