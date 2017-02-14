Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Environmental groups fight DEP pipeline decision

Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 3:42 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Several environmental groups on Tuesday announced they have appealed a state decision to issue permits that would allow Sunoco Logistics LP to construct its 350-mile Mariner East 2 pipeline.

The Clean Air Council, Delaware Riverkeeper Network and Mountain Watershed Association all opposed 20 permits approved Monday by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The groups filed their objections with the Environmental Hearing Board, a specialized court created to hear appeals on DEP actions. The case is assigned to Judge Bernard A. Labuskes Jr., a Pittsburgh native who lives in Cumberland County.

A hearing for a temporary stay to delay pipeline construction is scheduled Thursday in Harrisburg.

Sunoco Logistics was not immediately available for comment.

The company's 20-inch pipeline would run parallel to its 12-inch Mariner East line, with both carrying propane, ethane and butane to the company's Marcus Hook plant near Philadelphia.

According to the DEP permit, the pipeline would cross about 270 properties in Jeannette, Murrysville and Rostraver, South Huntingdon, Sewickley, Hempfield, Penn, Salem, Loyalhanna and Derry townships. Before Sunoco Logistics can move forward with construction, the company must first gain approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Sunoco's permit applications were woefully incomplete, inaccurate and contradictory, and DEP's review and approval was utterly inadequate,” Joseph Minott, executive director and chief counsel of Clean Air Council, said in a press release.

“What DEP has authorized with these permits is the destruction of Pennsylvania streams and wetlands, the endangerment of the public and great damage to both public and private property,” Minott's statement continued.

DEP does not comment on pending litigation, agency spokeswoman Lauren Fraley wrote in an email.

According to the Clean Air Council's press release, Sunoco has received 262 incident reports and 32 enforcement actions from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. The company also has received 17 Notice of Probable Violation orders amounting to $2.3 million in fines.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

