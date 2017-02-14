Fire chief: Jeannette teen's quick action likely saved home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quick action by a Jeannette teen who pulled a fire alarm box near his Penn Avenue home early Tuesday likely saved his house from destruction, the city's fire chief said.

Chief Vance Phillips said the boy realized the house was on fire, but could not use his cell phone because it was not charged and there was not a landline in the home. He went outside and found a nearby fire alarm call box, alerting the department at 12:42 a.m.

Firefighters were at the scene within two minutes, Phillips said, and were on the scene for almost an hour.

“We were able to stop the fire and prevent it from causing further damage,” Phillips said.

The two-story wood-framed home has smoke and water damage. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Phillips said.

The family was displaced by the fire. The chief did not provide their identities or a dollar estimate of the damages.