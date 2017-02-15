Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Citizens group raises safety concerns about proposed fracking wells near Penn-Trafford schools
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
From the left, Charlie Snyder, Aidan Graber, Breckin Snyder, Lilly Graber (kneeling) and Elle LeJeune presented a Valentine-themed sign to the Penn-Trafford school board on Feb. 13, as part of Protect PT President Gillian Graber's request for air-monitoring at district schools that are located near proposed fracking well sites.

Updated 1 hour ago

Members of Protect PT, a citizens group opposed to fracking, asked Penn-Trafford school officials to do everything in their power to ensure student safety once additional fracking wells are built in the school district.

According to the Penn-Trafford school board solicitor, the Wexford company planning to build all but one of the proposed wells has already agreed to many of the things Protect PT is requesting.

Protect PT President Gillian Graber asked the Penn-Trafford school board Monday to consider working with a third party to monitor air quality at schools near the proposed wells.

Level Green Elementary is the nearest to the wells proposed by Apex Energy. It is situated about a mile from both the Deutsch site on Saunders Station Road and the Backus site near Sedona Lane and Meadowbrook Road. It is also a little more than a mile from the Drakulic site on First Street and Numis site at Pleasant Valley and Beulah roads.

The district's other schools are two miles or more from proposed well pads.

Solicitor Christina Lane referenced the December settlement between Apex and Penn Township in which the energy company agreed to, among other things:

• Employ a third-party contractor for air monitoring during the construction, drilling and completion phases of its operations;

• Construct sound walls on all of its well pads and perform noise monitoring;

• Consult with township and school district officials regarding truck traffic and ensure trucks do not idle on any well pad.

In exchange for Apex dropping the federal lawsuit, township officials agreed to grant special exceptions for three of the proposed well pads. The other four will go back before the township's zoning hearing board.

Resident and Protect PT member Christine Snyder asked the board to work with Apex on truck traffic during school hours.

“Please be unwavering in requiring that all drilling companies be required to keep their trucks off the road when our children are in transit or at the bus stop,” Snyder said.

Penn-Trafford Superintendent Matt Harris said Apex officials had already requested busing information and plan to work with the district on limiting truck runs during pickup and drop-off times.

Protect PT members said they believe township officials violated the state's Sunshine Law in its negotiation of the settlement with Apex, Graber said.

“We will use any and all legal means necessary to protect the safety, health, and welfare of our community,” she said in a statement about the settlement on Protect PT's website.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.