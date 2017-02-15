Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Stolen puppies returned safely to South Huntingdon pet shelter
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Four puppies were returned safely to their shelter in South Huntingdon after a pair of suspects stole them overnight, a shelter official said Wednesday.

Sarah Jo Smith, director of the Pet Adoption League, said two suspects broke into the nonprofit, no-kill shelter on Spring Street at about 11 p.m. Monday and removed one of the 8-week-old doberman mix puppies. They then came back at about 1:15 a.m. for the other three puppies in the litter, and shelter staff discovered they were missing Tuesday.

Though surveillance videos didn't show their faces clearly, Smith told police she suspected a teenage couple who had applied to adopt one of the puppies earlier that day. They were rejected because they lived with parents who needed to be included in the adoption screening process, Smith said.

Based on the shelter's information, State Police Trooper Adam Mylant was able to track down the puppies at the male suspect's home in Jeannette, where his father turned the puppies over, Smith said. Mylant then returned the litter to the shelter by about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“This officer went above and beyond,” Smith said. “The puppies peed and pooped all over his car.”

Smith said the female suspect had been a former volunteer at the shelter. She and the male suspect had not been found during Mylant's search for the puppies and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Smith valued the puppies at about $300 each, based on the shelter's puppy adoption fees that cover spaying or neutering, microchips and vaccinations.

Officers at the Belle Vernon state police barracks were unavailable for comment Wednesday morning.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.