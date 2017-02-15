Scottdale man charged with slamming truck into family's car on Mother's Day
Updated 21 minutes ago
A Scottdale man was arrested Wednesday on charges his pickup truck slammed into a family's car as they drove to church on Mother's Day, seriously injuring all four.
Matthew Marshall Murphy, 24, is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment, in the May 8 crash on Route 119 just outside Youngwood in Hempfield Township.
Vicky and William Schuler of Scottdale and their sons, Gavin, 2, and Austin, 1, were driving north into Youngwood when their car was crushed by Murphy's pickup just after 10 a.m. The Schulers were on their way to services at Keystone Free Will Baptist Church in Greensburg.
Murphy also was injured.
State police interviewed several witnesses who reported seeing Murphy speeding and abruptly change lanes on Route 119 before his truck hit the rear of the Schulers' vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Murphy was arraigned by District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bond on three counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault and reckless endangerment and several summary vehicle code violations.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 7.