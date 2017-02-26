Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Franklin Regional instructor to assist NOAA researchers as Teacher at Sea
Patrick Varine | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
Rebecca Emanuele | For the Tribune-Review
Though he doesn't know exactly when or where he'll be headed, Franklin Regional zoology and biology teacher Mark Wolfgang will be part of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's Teacher at Sea program.

Updated 2 hours ago

Franklin Regional biology and zoology teacher Mark Wolfgang will sail the open ocean sometime in the next nine months.

Only he doesn't know where — or what he'll be doing.

Wolfgang was accepted into the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's Teacher at Sea program, an opportunity for kindergarten through college-level teachers to sail aboard NOAA research ships and work under the tutelage of scientists and crew.

The trip, which lasts anywhere between 11 days and three weeks, will take place between March and November aboard one of 16 research vessels. NOAA officials guarantee at least six weeks' advance notice to participants.

Wolfgang said he is looking forward to gaining some experience in the field that he can bring back to students.

“Professionally speaking, so much of what I teach in zoology, you don't ever see. I know what these animals look like, but I haven't really experienced them,” he said. “Personally, it helps to have this kind of a refresher.”

Wolfgang doesn't know the particulars of his assignment just yet, but he will assist on-board scientist “with whatever's being done,” he said.

“I was accepted to do fisheries work, but it could be watching migratory rates, it could be observing predator-prey relationships,” he said. “I'm excited to find out.”

Wolfgang also is expected to write a lesson plan addressing the science and research aspects of his mission and, in his application, had to describe how he will use his experiences in the classroom.

He said he plans to bring back some insight on interaction between various types of fish and its effects on the overall ecosystem.

It will be a new challenge for someone who describes himself as “an insect guy.”

“I can look at a bug and tell you what that is,” he said. “I'm not that way with fish, so I'm looking forward to getting more familiar with that.”

Wolfgang said his biggest concern is making sure he is a help and not a hindrance.

“I don't want to be in the way,” he said. “I know so little about boats and sailing and the pecking order. I want to be able to help with what they're trying to accomplish.”

But he is confident in his sea legs.

“I've been on a cruise for a week, and I don't get motion sickness,” Wolfgang said. “I think I should be OK.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.