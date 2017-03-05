Westmoreland Notables: Longtime barber, 92, was among founders of Jeannette Community Band

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Vittorio Zippi of Jeannette was in the room, he made his presence felt.

“When Zippi was around, you knew it,” said Jeannette Community Band director Ron Stemple. “Even warming up before band practice — other people would be playing softly and tuning, and Zippi would be playing at the top of his lungs.”

Zippi died in late January at the age of 92, but he left an indelible impression on his hometown of Jeannette.

“He had a lot of influence on a lot of people,” Stemple said. “He used to tell me stories about the Italian band he was part of in Crabtree, which was just older generations teaching younger generations before music was regularly taught in school. He lived a very full life.”

Stemple, like many Jeannette residents, knew Zippi primarily by way of the barbershop attached to his Harrison Avenue home, which he owned and operated for more than six decades.

His daughter, Carole Brennan of Springdale, said it was wonderful growing up with her father's business just a knock away.

“Dad was always there,” she said. “If we ever needed anything, we'd just go down to the barbershop.”

Joe Scarlett of Monroeville met Zippi playing clarinet in the Jeannette Community Band.

“I probably would have met him at the barbershop, but I had to go to my uncle Pete, who had his own shop in Jeannette,” Scarlett said.

Cutting hair was Zippi's profession, but music was his passion.

“His world was music,” said Carl Masciantonio of Jeannette, former director of the Jeannette Community Band, of which Zippi was a founding member. “He loved to play. It didn't make any difference what group it was with. He just enjoyed playing.”

Zippi played with the Greensburg High School Band, the United Mineworkers Union Band James No. 4 Mine in Crabtree and the Bobby Dale Orchestra, where he went by the stage name Zip Martin.

He and Masciantonio met at a music gig.

“I played in a little dance group and we stopped at a Greensburg club called Coal A.C.,” Masciantonio said. “His band — I think at the time he was playing in a group called the Del Mars — was playing also.”

Zippi also played trumpet during his career in the Army: He joined in 1943, serving with the 460th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion and the Allied support hospitals for the Normandy invasion before becoming a medic with the 160th General Hospital. There he was the company bugler and a member of the 160th band, and over the years performed for celebrities including Joe Louis, Lucille Ball and even the queen of England.

While stationed in England, he met his wife of 60 years, Helen Bailie. When the couple came back to the U.S., Zippi used the G.I. Bill to attend barber school.

Brennan said one of her fondest musical memories came during Christmastime.

“On Christmas Eve, he would stand outside in our driveway and play Christmas carols on the trumpet,” she said. “If it was too cold, he'd go upstairs, open his bedroom window and play out the window. Everyone knew about it and looked forward to it.”

In 1988, he helped found what would become the Jeannette Community Band.

“He was an excellent musician,” band secretary Sherrie Wood said. “He was a funny guy. I absolutely loved Zippi — everyone did.”

When he wasn't playing trumpet or cutting hair, Zippi tended to the large Italian garden he kept on the family's property.

“He grew tomatoes, Swiss chard, all kinds of vegetables, pumpkin, squash, anything really,” Brennan said. “He even played around with stuff that wasn't native to the area, just to see if it would grow.”

Zippi grew tobacco one year and regularly grew cotton plants, which he would occasionally send with his son and grandson to their science class, Brennan said.

Outside of music, Zippi's true passion was for his family.

“Back in the '60s, he saved up his nickels and dimes for years and he took us all back to Italy to meet his family, most of whom he didn't know, because he'd never been there before,” Brennan said.

Zippi's parents, Simplicio and Louisa Crochetti Zippi, were from Sant'Omero in Italy's eastern Abruzzo region.

“His family was his life,” Brennan said. “His favorite time was Thursday nights. Every Thursday we'd go over to his house for dinner, and he just loved when his children and his grandchildren were sitting around the dinner table.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.