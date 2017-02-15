North Huntingdon attorney seeks district judge's post
Updated 1 hour ago
A North Huntingdon attorney announced he will challenge the incumbent district judge covering North Huntingdon, North Irwin and Irwin.
Henry Moore, 55, a registered Democrat, is seeking the office currently held by Republican Wayne Gongaware of North Huntingdon, who was appointed to the judicial post in June to replace Douglas Weimer. Both candidates said they will cross-file and run in the Democratic and Republican primaries on May 16.
A graduate of Southmoreland High School, Moore has been an attorney since 1993. He earned a master's degree in engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and graduated from Duquesne University law school. He serves as solicitor for the Westmoreland County Magisterial Judges Association and is an adjunct professor.
Moore has a private practice and has been appointed as a specialist in contested divorce proceedings, known as the divorce hearing master.
He is the brother of District Judge Charles D. Moore, whose district covers East Huntingdon and Scottdale and sections of Hempfield and South Huntingdon.