Jeannette man accused in drug trafficking operation
Updated 27 minutes ago
A Jeannette man charged last week with possessing stolen guns in connection with a sophisticated heroin ring is now accused of being part of the trafficking network.
Ryan Nathaniel Meyers, 22, was jailed on $1 million bail Wednesday on charges of corrupt organizations, 20 counts of possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Authorities estimated the ring operated in Westmoreland County for six to eight months, bringing at least 20 bricks into the county weekly, before its leader and two others, including Meyers, were arrested Feb. 1.
Chauncey Lamar Bray, 27, of Jeannette and Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Youngwood are awaiting preliminary hearings for their alleged involvement in the ring. They are charged with similar offenses. Police described Bray as the leader.
Meyers' hearing is set for Feb. 28.