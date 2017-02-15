Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland DA to seek re-election

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck announced Wednesday that he will seek a sixth term in office.

Peck, 69, he has served as the top prosecutor since being appointed by county judges in 1994 to fill a vacancy left after John Driscoll was elected to serve as a Common Pleas judge.

“Leadership in law enforcement and justice in the courts are critical to our ability to live our everyday lives,” Peck said in a news release. “I will continue to be a strong voice for victims of crimes.”

A Democrat from New Kensington, Peck said he supervised 50 homicide investigations that led to convictions and personally served as the lead prosecutor in more than 30 murder trials, including five death-penalty cases.

Peck oversees an office with more than 20 assistant district attorneys and a detective unit. The office prosecuted more than 6,000 criminal cases last year.

The primary is May 16.

