Penn Township gives preliminary OK for three well pads

Penn Township commissioners have granted preliminary approval for the development of three gas well pads.

The approval of two of the pads was assured by the settlement of a lawsuit in December.

Apex Energy sued the township for damages in excess of $300 million after the township denied several well pad applications. As part of a settlement to get Apex to drop the lawsuits, the township agreed to approve the proposed Beattie and Draftina pads on Dutch Hollow Road.

The third site discussed Wednesday was the Poseidon pad near Wilderness Road, proposed by energy company Huntley & Huntley.

Three township residents spoke at Wednesday's meeting to oppose the Poseidon pad.

“Who will have to live with the long-term consequences?” James Leasure asked. “We don't feel represented in this matter. It seems you've made your decision without listening to our concerns.”

Resident Stuart Marks said allowing the pad goes against Penn Township's principles.

“People have the right to clean air, pure water and the preservation of the environment,” he said.

All three pads were approved without discussion by the commissioners.

Commissioners will have to vote again to make the preliminary approval final once the energy companies have completed all the remaining paperwork, Commission Chairman Edward Sullivan said.

The companies will not be able to start work on the sites until they receive final approval, Sullivan said.

This approval will allow them only to begin preparatory work. They will need to get permission from the state before they can begin drilling.

“It is truly just getting the site in order to develop the site in order to drill the well,” Sullivan said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.