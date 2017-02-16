'Selfie' trial: Alleged killer testifies he documented incident, planned suicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maxwell Morton told a Westmoreland County jury he never intended to kill his best friend.

But when the handgun he held discharged, he panicked and took a “selfie” with the body to ensure the incident was documented after he took his own life.

Morton, 18, of Jeannette, testified for about an hour in his own defense Thursday morning. At points he broke down in tears as he described his friendship with 16-year-old Ryan Mangan and the details of his death on Feb. 4, 2015.

Jurors in Morton's first-degree homicide trial are expected to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.

Morton was the lone defense witness. He told jurors the two had been friends for about 10 years and were listening to music in Mangan's bedroom when his friend pulled a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from a pillowcase.

Mangan started dancing around with the weapon then gave it to Morton, who told jurors he thought he cleared the gun of rounds. The teens were playing with the gun when he pointed it at Mangan, Morton said. At first he pointed the gun to replicate a selfie Mangan previously had taken with the weapon, then to scare him by pulling the trigger of what he thought was an unloaded gun, Morton said.

Mangan was hit by one round under his left eye and slumped over in a chair.

“I panicked. I had never seen anything like that before. I had never seen someone die like that. At first I ran out, then ran back in there and saw him lying there,” Morton said. “I wanted to tell somebody, but at that time I felt empty and had no regards for life. I had no reason to be. I was going to kill myself.”

Morton said he pulled out his cellphone to document what had occurred and took a picture with himself smiling at the camera as Mangan's body lay in the background.

“I needed to tell somebody. Something in my head told me to take a picture of what happened. I needed to tell somebody,” Morton testified. “I wanted to tell somebody outside of Jeannette, to have time to tell people how it feels. I didn't want to take my life and have people waste time and money and constantly wondering who did it.”

The prosecution contends Morton sent the selfie via the social media app Snapchat to an online gaming friend in Wisconsin. The recipient eventually forwarded the photo to Jeannette police.

Stifling sobs, Morton told jurors he was not an evil person.

“People think I am a monster. I am not. I'm just a chill kind of guy,” Morton testified.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey asked jurors to find Morton guilty of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. In his closing argument, Thomassey said the shooting was an accident and blamed societal ills, rap music and violent video games for influencing teens like Morton and Mangan to associate with guns.

Thomassey said it was Mangan who brought guns into play that day, pointing to the shotgun shells and bullets for multiple handguns police found in his bedroom. He called Mangan's bedroom an “armory”

“This was two dingdongs playing a game,” Thomassey told jurors. “What he (Morton) did afterwards, I agree: stupid, stupid, stupid.”

District Attorney John Peck said Morton should be found guilty of first-degree murder.

The evidence shows Morton intended to kill Mangan when he pulled the trigger and furthered his intent by not getting help for his friend after the shooting, Peck said. He argued that evidence from pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht on Wednesday indicated Mangan lived for up to an hour after the shooting and could have been saved if he had received medical treatment.

Peck said Morton's selfie was akin to photographs posted around hunting season of children after they shoot their first deer.

“Maxwell Morton was given a second chance. His friend could have lived,” Peck said. “Again, he had an intent to kill. He didn't lift a single finger to help.”