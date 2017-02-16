Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

'Selfie' trial: Alleged killer testifies he documented incident, planned suicide
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Westmoreland County Sheriff Deputies lead Maxwell Morton, then 16, of Jeannette into a courtroom for a preliminary hearing on homicide charges at the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 1, 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

Maxwell Morton told a Westmoreland County jury he never intended to kill his best friend.

But when the handgun he held discharged, he panicked and took a “selfie” with the body to ensure the incident was documented after he took his own life.

Morton, 18, of Jeannette, testified for about an hour in his own defense Thursday morning. At points he broke down in tears as he described his friendship with 16-year-old Ryan Mangan and the details of his death on Feb. 4, 2015.

Jurors in Morton's first-degree homicide trial are expected to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.

Morton was the lone defense witness. He told jurors the two had been friends for about 10 years and were listening to music in Mangan's bedroom when his friend pulled a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from a pillowcase.

Mangan started dancing around with the weapon then gave it to Morton, who told jurors he thought he cleared the gun of rounds. The teens were playing with the gun when he pointed it at Mangan, Morton said. At first he pointed the gun to replicate a selfie Mangan previously had taken with the weapon, then to scare him by pulling the trigger of what he thought was an unloaded gun, Morton said.

Mangan was hit by one round under his left eye and slumped over in a chair.

“I panicked. I had never seen anything like that before. I had never seen someone die like that. At first I ran out, then ran back in there and saw him lying there,” Morton said. “I wanted to tell somebody, but at that time I felt empty and had no regards for life. I had no reason to be. I was going to kill myself.”

Morton said he pulled out his cellphone to document what had occurred and took a picture with himself smiling at the camera as Mangan's body lay in the background.

“I needed to tell somebody. Something in my head told me to take a picture of what happened. I needed to tell somebody,” Morton testified. “I wanted to tell somebody outside of Jeannette, to have time to tell people how it feels. I didn't want to take my life and have people waste time and money and constantly wondering who did it.”

The prosecution contends Morton sent the selfie via the social media app Snapchat to an online gaming friend in Wisconsin. The recipient eventually forwarded the photo to Jeannette police.

Stifling sobs, Morton told jurors he was not an evil person.

“People think I am a monster. I am not. I'm just a chill kind of guy,” Morton testified.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey asked jurors to find Morton guilty of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. In his closing argument, Thomassey said the shooting was an accident and blamed societal ills, rap music and violent video games for influencing teens like Morton and Mangan to associate with guns.

Thomassey said it was Mangan who brought guns into play that day, pointing to the shotgun shells and bullets for multiple handguns police found in his bedroom. He called Mangan's bedroom an “armory”

“This was two dingdongs playing a game,” Thomassey told jurors. “What he (Morton) did afterwards, I agree: stupid, stupid, stupid.”

District Attorney John Peck said Morton should be found guilty of first-degree murder.

The evidence shows Morton intended to kill Mangan when he pulled the trigger and furthered his intent by not getting help for his friend after the shooting, Peck said. He argued that evidence from pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht on Wednesday indicated Mangan lived for up to an hour after the shooting and could have been saved if he had received medical treatment.

Peck said Morton's selfie was akin to photographs posted around hunting season of children after they shoot their first deer.

“Maxwell Morton was given a second chance. His friend could have lived,” Peck said. “Again, he had an intent to kill. He didn't lift a single finger to help.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.