Westmoreland

Drug ring crackdown leads to 4 more arrests in Westmoreland

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Four more people have been charged in connection with a large-scale heroin trafficking ring that police say operated in Westmoreland County.

On Thursday, police arrested Tim K. Tarr, 31, of New Stanton. Arrest warrants have been issued for Laura A. Mitchell, 51, of New Stanton, and Allen Richard Smith, 52, and Mark G. Hall, 41, both of Greensburg.

All are accused of involvement in the ring that state police and county detectives believe operated for six to eight months, bringing an estimated 20 bricks of heroin weekly into the county for distribution.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the ring that authorities allege was led by Chauncey Lamar Bray, 27, of Jeannette. Bray was arrested Feb. 1 along with Kellie Lee Hays, 55, of Youngwood, and Ryan Nathaniel Meyers, 22, of Jeannette.

All seven suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit corrupt organizations and drug delivery. Bray and Hays additionally are charged with corrupt organizations. Police allege Bray and others delivered 36 bricks of heroin between Dec. 31 and late January to the others, according to court papers.

Tarr was placed in the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bond. Bray, Meyers and Hays are all being held there. Preliminary hearings for Meyers and Tarr are set for Feb. 28.

