Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

State judge denies temporary stay of Mariner East 2 pipeline project

Dillon Carr | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
Sunoco Logistics
This map shows where the planned Mariner East 2 pipeline will divert from the existing ME1 right-of-way in Burrell Township.
Sunoco Logistics
This map shows the approximate route and facility locations for Sunoco Logistics' Mariner East 1 and 2 pipeline projects, which will ship natural gas liquids from the Marcellus and Utica shale areas to the company’s Marcus Hook complex near Philadelphia.

Updated 1 hour ago

An Environmental Hearing Board judge Friday denied a request for a temporary stay filed by three environmental groups opposing state permits that clear the way for Sunoco Logistics LP to construct its 350-mile Mariner East 2 pipeline.

The hearing was held Thursday in Harrisburg after the Clean Air Council, Delaware Riverkeeper Network and Mountain Watershed Association filed an appeal Monday seeking the stay, hours after 20 permits were approved by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Judge Bernard A. Labuskes Jr. ordered the parties to submit a joint case management order by Friday, with each party identifying areas of consensus and outlining areas where they still disagree.

Labuskes scheduled a second hearing on the request for March 1-3, with additional days in March allotted if necessary.

The Environmental Hearing Board is a specialized court established to hear appeals on DEP actions. The case was assigned to Labuskes, a Pittsburgh native who lives in Cumberland County.

The controversial 20-inch pipeline would run parallel to the company's 12-inch Mariner East line, both carrying propane, ethane and butane to the Marcus Hook plant near Philadelphia.

According to the DEP permit, the pipeline would traverse about 36 miles in Westmoreland County, crossing some 270 properties in Jeannette, Murrysville and eight townships: Rostraver, South Huntingdon, Sewickley, Hempfield, Penn, Salem, Loyalhanna and Derry.

Before Sunoco Logistics can move forward with construction, it must gain Army Corps of Engineers approval.

Joseph Minott, chief council for the Clean Air Council, said he was disappointed by the ruling but looks forward to proving the groups' case.

“We look forward to making our case to the court as quickly as possible. The inadequacy of the DEP's permits should be troubling to all Pennsylvanians,” Minott said in a prepared statement.

“It is indeed a great concern that any delay in getting this before the court will cause irreversible harm to our rivers, forests and wetlands. DEP has a duty to protect Pennsylvania's environment and they are failing to do so in this case,” he said.

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said the department does not comment on matters under litigation.

Before the hearing began Thursday, a media group twice filed requests with the hearing board seeking an audible recording of the hearing, according to court records. Sunoco Logistics LP responded with an objection.

Labuskes denied the media group's request to record the hearing, court dockets show.

Sunoco Logistics LP was not immediately available for comment.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.