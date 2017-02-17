Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Longtime Unity resident to seek seat on township board of supervisors

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Paul McCommons, 74, has announced his candidacy for township supervisor in Unity, where he has resided for more than 46 years.

A Navy veteran and Republican, McCommons said he would bring to the township office more than 50 years of management experience and more than 39 years of public service including stints as a state police trooper, an officer with the Butler City police force and chief deputy sheriff in Westmoreland County.

He said that experience includes developing and managing budgets and managing construction projects, contracts and grievances. He has interacted with the governor's office, state legislators and government agencies, and state and federal appeals courts and labor boards.

McCommons said he would “manage the township as a business” and “be responsive to the concerns and problems of the citizens,” with goals of increasing transparency and improving recreational opportunities and cooperation with other agencies.

He and his wife, Susan, have two children and three grandchildren.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.