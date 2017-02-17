Longtime Unity resident to seek seat on township board of supervisors
Paul McCommons, 74, has announced his candidacy for township supervisor in Unity, where he has resided for more than 46 years.
A Navy veteran and Republican, McCommons said he would bring to the township office more than 50 years of management experience and more than 39 years of public service including stints as a state police trooper, an officer with the Butler City police force and chief deputy sheriff in Westmoreland County.
He said that experience includes developing and managing budgets and managing construction projects, contracts and grievances. He has interacted with the governor's office, state legislators and government agencies, and state and federal appeals courts and labor boards.
McCommons said he would “manage the township as a business” and “be responsive to the concerns and problems of the citizens,” with goals of increasing transparency and improving recreational opportunities and cooperation with other agencies.
He and his wife, Susan, have two children and three grandchildren.