St. Clair Township man accused of hitting officer

A St. Clair Township man was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats after allegedly striking a female police officer during a traffic stop.

Harold E. Smyder, 74, was released from the Westmoreland County Prison after posting $10,000 bond following his arraignment before acting District Judge Mark Bilik of Derry.

Officer Danielle Evans alleged in an affidavit of probable cause that she clocked Smyder driving his 2016 Chevrolet sedan at 62 mph in a section posted for 45 mph on Route 711 about 10:30 a.m.

Evans, a part-time officer, said she activated her emergency lights and siren, but Smyder continued driving until reaching his driveway more than a half mile away. She alleges he ignored repeated instructions to stay in his vehicle.

“(Smyder) started walking towards my patrol car yelling, ‘You have no right to be at my house,' ” Evans wrote.

She said Smyder refused a request to return to his vehicle and kept walking toward her.

“I asked him to place his hands on the vehicle. ... He was being detained for officer safety. When I went to put the right handcuff on, he swung back and said, ‘No, you will not do this,'” Evans wrote.

The handcuff struck Evans in the face, and Smyder continued struggling with the officer until he was subdued, the affidavit states.

When Ligonier Borough and Township police units arrived to assist, Evans alleged, Smyder said, “There is nothing to her, I can grab her gun and shoot her.”

Smyder, who was issued a speeding ticket, has a hearing scheduled Feb. 24 before Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel.

Attempts to reach Smyder for comment were unsuccessful.

