Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

St. Clair Township man accused of hitting officer
Paul Peirce | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

A St. Clair Township man was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats after allegedly striking a female police officer during a traffic stop.

Harold E. Smyder, 74, was released from the Westmoreland County Prison after posting $10,000 bond following his arraignment before acting District Judge Mark Bilik of Derry.

Officer Danielle Evans alleged in an affidavit of probable cause that she clocked Smyder driving his 2016 Chevrolet sedan at 62 mph in a section posted for 45 mph on Route 711 about 10:30 a.m.

Evans, a part-time officer, said she activated her emergency lights and siren, but Smyder continued driving until reaching his driveway more than a half mile away. She alleges he ignored repeated instructions to stay in his vehicle.

“(Smyder) started walking towards my patrol car yelling, ‘You have no right to be at my house,' ” Evans wrote.

She said Smyder refused a request to return to his vehicle and kept walking toward her.

“I asked him to place his hands on the vehicle. ... He was being detained for officer safety. When I went to put the right handcuff on, he swung back and said, ‘No, you will not do this,'” Evans wrote.

The handcuff struck Evans in the face, and Smyder continued struggling with the officer until he was subdued, the affidavit states.

When Ligonier Borough and Township police units arrived to assist, Evans alleged, Smyder said, “There is nothing to her, I can grab her gun and shoot her.”

Smyder, who was issued a speeding ticket, has a hearing scheduled Feb. 24 before Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel.

Attempts to reach Smyder for comment were unsuccessful.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.