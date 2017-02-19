Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Rostraver boil water advisory lifted

Dillon Carr | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 2:18 p.m.

A precautionary boil water advisory was lifted Sunday for 65 residents in Rostraver Township.

A press release from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued Sunday afternoon said two days worth of test results show that the water is safe to drink, rendering two negative tests for bacteria.

The boil water advisory was put into effect Thursday, Feb. 16 due to water line repairs. Water service was restored Friday.

Before an advisory can be lifted, the Department of Environmental Protection mandates two negative bacterial test results, the second of which was received Sunday morning, read MAWC's press release.

For more information visit www.mawc.org or call 724-755-5800.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

