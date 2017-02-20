Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Attempted purse snatching in Rostraver leaves victim with broken leg
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 2:18 p.m.

Rostraver Township Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman involved in a strong-armed robbery inside a Rite Aid store Sunday that injured a 44-year-old Elizabeth woman.

Police said the assault and robbery occurred about 11:21 a.m. as the victim was at the Rite Aid at the intersection of Route 201 and Finley Road. Police did not release the victim's identity because the suspect has not been apprehended.

Police said the victim suffered a broken leg during a scuffle with the assailant.

“The (assailant) with her hands inside her sweatshirt pockets tells the victim she is a junkie and she has a gun. (She) orders the victim to give her her purse,” police said in a news release.

As the assailant attempted to snatch the purse, the victim tried to grab on to her police said.

A store employee assisted the victim, and the suspect ran out of the store in the direction of a nearby McDonald's.

The assailant is described as a white woman in her 20s, about 5 feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length, dark curly hair. She was wearing royal blue sweat pants, black shoes, and a charcoal gray hooded sweatshirt.

