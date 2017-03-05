Hempfield Area class reunion to help fund for low-income, homeless veterans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High school reunions sometimes inspire as much dread as celebration, but a former Hempfield resident wants to turn her class' informal reunion into a benefit for local veterans.

Marcy Stein, a 1984 graduate of Hempfield Area High School now living in Manhattan, had kept in touch with many of her former classmates and had held gatherings over the years.

But she decided to do something special in 2016 because that was when most of her class turned 50. More than 250 attended the “birthday” party and almost immediately started asking Stein to arrange another.

“To come home and turn 50 with all these people I went to first grade with was powerful,” Stein said.

The 2016 party was such a success that this year, Stein wanted to harness the energy and fun for a good cause, and will donate the proceeds from the party to Family Services of Western Pennsylvania's Helping Hand Fund for homeless and low-income veterans.

“We're not just looking to have these parties and get drunk. We want to do something beneficial for the community,” Stein said. “It's not really that difficult to do, so this time, let's do something socially conscious.”

With plans to throw the party at a classmate's farm in late July, Stein is seeking support from her fellow Hempfield alumni and the broader community for ways to raise money, including donated vacation packages, gift certificates for restaurants and businesses, or in-kind services for the party.

Classmate Chuck Burkhart, 50, of Greensburg said he's been Stein's “boots on the ground” in gathering local support and helping to organize things. A Marine veteran of Operation Desert Storm, he's also organized charity golf outings for the last four years.

Donated auction items so far include stays at alumni's timeshares in Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana and at Stein's Upper East Side home, he said.

“Anything we put on the block ... all the proceeds will go to Family Services of Western Pennsylvania,” Burkhart said. “We have a multitude of people canvassing the area, including myself. We'll accept anything and everything.”

For now, attending the party remains open only to the Hempfield class of 1984, which Burkhart estimated at about 700 people. Alumni have already committed to attend from the West Coast and the Deep South, and the group is communicating through a closed Facebook group with more than 300 members.

Lisa Carey, case manager for the homeless veterans program at Family Services, said the class of 1984's fundraiser would directly benefit the program's Helping Hand Fund, which provides grants of up to $500 per person for veterans' bills. Other funds within the program provide food, transportation and housing vouchers for homeless or low-income veterans, she said.

Having the support of the Hempfield alumni has given a boost to the program, even before any money came in.

“It's validated our program and it proved that it's an important cause,” Carey said.

Family Services helped about 180 veterans in Westmoreland County last year, and Carey said there were an estimated 34,000 to 35,000 vets living in the county.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.