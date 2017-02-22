Hempfield to hunt sources of stormwater

Hempfield's consulting engineers must spend the spring traipsing the township, working backward from all the places stormwater dumps into creeks and streams in order to meet state and federal requirements for mapping drainage and reducing pollution.

Engineer Dan Schmitt of Latrobe-based Gibson-Thomas Engineering told the township supervisors Monday that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency have given municipalities across the state until September to fully map their stormwater systems and make plans to reduce pollution in runoff by up to 10 percent.

For Hempfield, that will mean starting from 200 to 300 previously identified places where stormwater systems drain into streams, then working backward to trace, map and send cameras into every pipe, inlet and drainage feature, Schmitt said.

“It's all going to be field work, because pretty much all the municipalities, except for a few places like Latrobe or other cities, they don't have a stormwater ‘system' for mapping,” he said. Drainage is done on a development-by-development basis in townships like Hempfield without a centralized system, and those localized systems don't always match the plans filed with the township when the land was originally developed.

Mapping the stormwater infrastructure will have to be completed by July so the township can write its pollution reduction plan and have it open for public comment at least 45 days before the September deadline, Township Manager Andrew Walz said. Between the mapping and writing the plan, he estimated the work would cost the township $300,000.

Supervisor Tom Logan attacked the requirements as unreasonable and suggested the township fight them or proceed slowly in the hope that the new head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, would overturn the regulations.

“From my perspective, I would resist this to the end,” Logan said.

Walz said he wrote a letter to Pruitt about the issue as soon as the U.S. Senate confirmed him last week.

But Walz cautioned against skipping the work and hoping Pruitt would make it moot; he said Gov. Tom Wolf and the DEP could still uphold the regulations from the state level.

Even though the pollution-reduction requirement was vague and expensive, Schmitt said there was at least some benefit to the township of knowing exactly where all its stormwater systems were and what shape they were in for future planning.

Once the township maps all the stormwater systems, it can estimate how much land area each drains. Officials can also estimate how much pollution each channels into the watershed and make plans to reduce those levels by 10 percent, Schmitt said.

But making plans to cut pollution could be difficult because it's unclear exactly what issues the township will be tackling — whether it's heavy metals, sediment, phosphorus or some mix in streams across Hempfield — or what the best methods would be for reducing them.

Building rain gardens, retention ponds or other features to let more rainwater soak into the ground instead of washing into streams would be expensive if the township were required to buy land to make the improvements, Schmitt said. He hoped that a meeting Friday at the Westmoreland Conservation District would offer some clarifications as his firm moves forward.

Meanwhile, solicitor Scott Avolio said the municipality should do its best to follow the rules for now.

“There's a difference between ‘inability to comply' and ‘unwillingness to comply,' ” he said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.