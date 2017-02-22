Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield to hunt sources of stormwater
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Hempfield's consulting engineers must spend the spring traipsing the township, working backward from all the places stormwater dumps into creeks and streams in order to meet state and federal requirements for mapping drainage and reducing pollution.

Engineer Dan Schmitt of Latrobe-based Gibson-Thomas Engineering told the township supervisors Monday that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency have given municipalities across the state until September to fully map their stormwater systems and make plans to reduce pollution in runoff by up to 10 percent.

For Hempfield, that will mean starting from 200 to 300 previously identified places where stormwater systems drain into streams, then working backward to trace, map and send cameras into every pipe, inlet and drainage feature, Schmitt said.

“It's all going to be field work, because pretty much all the municipalities, except for a few places like Latrobe or other cities, they don't have a stormwater ‘system' for mapping,” he said. Drainage is done on a development-by-development basis in townships like Hempfield without a centralized system, and those localized systems don't always match the plans filed with the township when the land was originally developed.

Mapping the stormwater infrastructure will have to be completed by July so the township can write its pollution reduction plan and have it open for public comment at least 45 days before the September deadline, Township Manager Andrew Walz said. Between the mapping and writing the plan, he estimated the work would cost the township $300,000.

Supervisor Tom Logan attacked the requirements as unreasonable and suggested the township fight them or proceed slowly in the hope that the new head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, would overturn the regulations.

“From my perspective, I would resist this to the end,” Logan said.

Walz said he wrote a letter to Pruitt about the issue as soon as the U.S. Senate confirmed him last week.

But Walz cautioned against skipping the work and hoping Pruitt would make it moot; he said Gov. Tom Wolf and the DEP could still uphold the regulations from the state level.

Even though the pollution-reduction requirement was vague and expensive, Schmitt said there was at least some benefit to the township of knowing exactly where all its stormwater systems were and what shape they were in for future planning.

Once the township maps all the stormwater systems, it can estimate how much land area each drains. Officials can also estimate how much pollution each channels into the watershed and make plans to reduce those levels by 10 percent, Schmitt said.

But making plans to cut pollution could be difficult because it's unclear exactly what issues the township will be tackling — whether it's heavy metals, sediment, phosphorus or some mix in streams across Hempfield — or what the best methods would be for reducing them.

Building rain gardens, retention ponds or other features to let more rainwater soak into the ground instead of washing into streams would be expensive if the township were required to buy land to make the improvements, Schmitt said. He hoped that a meeting Friday at the Westmoreland Conservation District would offer some clarifications as his firm moves forward.

Meanwhile, solicitor Scott Avolio said the municipality should do its best to follow the rules for now.

“There's a difference between ‘inability to comply' and ‘unwillingness to comply,' ” he said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.