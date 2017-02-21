Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield Area taps assistant to replace retiring superintendent
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 10:45 a.m.

The Hempfield Area School Board will promote from within to replace Superintendent Barbara Marin, who plans to retire at the end of the academic year.

The board announced Monday night that Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Tammy Wolicki will succeed Marin. Wolicki will assume her new post July 1, with a starting salary of $160,000 a year.

Last month, Marin announced her intention to retire in order to spend more time with her granddaughter and family who live in South Carolina.

“We felt we had an excellent in-house candidate who knew the district, knew the staff within the district and had a great mentor in Dr. Marin,” said school board President Sonya Brajdic.

The board decided to look for an internal replacement before spending money on advertisements and consultants for an external search, she said. They met with Wolicki last week in an executive session to interview her for the post.

Wolicki has been assistant superintendent in Hempfield since 2014.

She had been coordinator of elementary education at Fox Chapel Area School District and director of curriculum K-12 at Greensburg Salem School District before returning to Hempfield, where she had been a principal from 1998 to 2005.

