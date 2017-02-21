Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ligonier man gets 12 to 30 years in prison for crash that killed police officer
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
Clair Fink III, 32, of Ligonier leaves the Westmoreland County Courthouse after a court appearance Monday, June 27, 2016.

Updated less than a minute ago

Saying he still didn't remember what he did, Clair Fink on Tuesday told a Westmoreland County judge that he deserved a long prison sentence for killing a Ligonier Township police officer in a violent drunken-driving crash.

Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Fink, 33, of Ligonier, to serve 12 to 30 years in prison.

Fink pleaded guilty in September to third-degree murder for causing the May 2015 fatal crash that killed Lt. Eric Eslary near Idlewild Park. Police said Fink and a coworker had been drinking for hours before he drove the wrong way on Route 30 and struck Eslary's police cruiser head on.

“I wake up every morning and go to sleep every night knowing what I did but not remembering what I did,” Fink said In court.

Fink, who had a prior conviction in 2006 for driving under the influence, told Feliciani that repeat offenders including himself should receive harsh penalties.

Eslary's widow was one of a dozen friends and family members to testify during the two-hour sentencing hearing.

Mary Beth Eslary described to the judge her devastation when she helped remove her husband's critically injured K-9 partner, Blek, from the mangled vehicle and realized her husband was dead just a few feet away.

“He did not just kill my husband that night, he killed me. He killed the family I had. I do not forgive,” Mary Beth Eslary said.

All five of Eslary's children testified, including his 18-year-old daughter who told the judge she had forgiven Fink.

“We feel third-degree murder was too much. He did not intend to kill my father,” said Morgan Eslary, speaking for her sister and brother, ages 15 and 13.

Fink was charged with third-degree murder because he had crashed his pickup truck earlier that night and should have realized he was not capable of driving, according to Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda. Instead, Fink continued and entered Route 30 going the wrong direction, drove several miles and crashed into Eslary, Powanda said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.