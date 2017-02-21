Police charge Youngwood woman in prostitution sting
A Youngwood woman allegedly took $120 from an undercover police officer in a prostitution sting at a Greensburg hotel in September, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The undercover officer contacted Kristina Barnhart, 32, by text message after seeing an advertisement on free classified ad site Backpage.com posted by “Angel,” police said. The pair set up a meeting on Sept. 28 at the Hampton Inn during which the officer was asked to make a “donation,” according to paperwork.
When Barnhart arrived at the hotel, she placed a condom on the bed and began to remove her clothing after the officer gave her $120. The officer signaled to investigators waiting in an adjoining room and they arrested Barnhart, police said.
Barnhart is awaiting a March 23 preliminary hearing on a prostitution charge. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.