Sewickley Township police arrest man on DUI charges year after crash
Updated 8 minutes ago
An Allegheny County man allegedly was drunk when he crashed the motorcycle he was driving in Sewickley Township last year, seriously injuring his female passenger, police said after arresting him Sunday.
James Joseph Slick, 29, of East Pittsburgh, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence and several summary vehicle code violations, including driving with a suspended license.
Police said Slick struck an embankment on Waltz Mill Road on Feb. 20, 2016, and was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. His blood-alcohol content was .220 percent, nearly triple Pennsylvania's legal limit to drive of .08 percent, investigators said.
His passenger, Dayna Lynn Rose, sustained severe head trauma and was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Slick is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday.