Belle Vernon chiropractor given probation for insurance fraud

A Belle Vernon chiropractor was sentenced Tuesday to serve seven years on probation for working at a Rostraver pain clinic that investigators said illegally gave prescriptions to patients.

Jack Taylor Jr., 63, pleaded guilty last year to insurance fraud for continuing to receive state disability benefits after he returned to work at the clinic following a 2010 motorcycle crash.

Judge Christopher Feliciani placed Taylor on probation and ordered him to pay $450,000 in restitution to the clinic's insurance carrier and the state.

The judge said Taylor will be permitted to travel within the country for business purposes in the hope that he can raise enough money to pay the restitution.

“I have significant health problems, but I still want to develop a business,” Taylor said.

Investigators said Taylor's clinic, Pittsburgh Healthworx, served as a depot to distribute prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone and other drugs to patients, most of whom were heroin addicts, for nearly five years.

A grand jury presentment released in 2013 revealed prescriptions were given out as part of an insurance scam in which the clinic billed more than $2.3 million for reimbursements since 2007. In some instances, patients were seen at 2 a.m. for prescriptions, investigators said.

In addition to Taylor, two doctors associated with the clinic were prosecuted for their roles in the scheme.

Dr. Mark Boles, 62, of Monroeville pleaded no contest last year to a felony count of participating in a corrupt organization. He was sentenced to five years on probation, including one year of house arrest, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service to educate the public about drug addiction programs.

Dr. Edward Sweeney, 68, of Shaler pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy and other offenses. He is awaiting sentencing.

Last year, Taylor's father, Jack Taylor Sr., 83, pleaded guilty on behalf of the clinic itself for operating the scheme. He served as office manager and was not charged individually.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.