Former West Newton postmaster involved in cocaine-trafficking ring, federal prosecutors say

A Texas supplier pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pittsburgh to federal drug and money laundering charges for supplying a Western Pennsylvania cocaine ring that involved a former West Newton postmaster, the U.S. attorney's office announced.

Dante Ivan Lozano of Brownsville, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with laundering money and distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine. Lozano is to be sentenced June 22 before U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

Former postmaster Joseph Borrelli will be sentenced March 7 for his role in the drug ring. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in June 2016.

Borrelli, while heading the West Newton post office in 2012, provided addresses for vacant homes where prosecutors said packages of cocaine were mailed and ultimately diverted to Jeffrey Turner and April Racan in Elizabeth and McKeesport.

According to a news release, Lozano sent about 18 pounds of cocaine between 2011 and 2015. Turner and Racan, both of McKeesport, sold the cocaine to Brian Kettering of Charleroi and others, prosecutors said.

Although cash drug proceeds generally were sent back to Lozano, postal money orders were purchased by Kettering and William Coulson, formerly of McKeesport, at the behest of Turner and Racan, prosecutors said.

The money orders totaled at least $116,700 and were purchased in 11 Mon Valley-area post offices. Turner and Racan sent the money orders to a middle man in Texas, who turned them over to Lozano.

He used straw parties to launder the money orders by cashing some and depositing others into various bank accounts, prosecutors said.

Borrelli, Kettering, Racan and Turner face 10 years to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10 million for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Racan, Turner and Kettering face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for conspiracy to launder money.

Racan, Turner and Kettering are scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Schwab sentenced Coulson in November to five years' probation, including one year of house arrest, and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.