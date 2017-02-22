Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Trench collapse kills man at work site near New Stanton
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

A man was killed Wednesday morning when a trench collapsed at a work site on Fitz Henry Road near Smithton, according to the Westmoreland County coroner.

County 911 dispatchers said they were called to the incident in South Huntingdon Township at 9:37 a.m.

The man was dead when emergency responders got to the scene, dispatchers said.

Emergency responders were to urged to proceed with caution because of a second potential collapse.

The coroner's office arrived at the scene around 10:30.

The county's trench rescue team and Turkeytown firefighters initially were dispatched.

