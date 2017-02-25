Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Endangered sites listing does little to ensure Monessen building's preservation

Stephen Huba | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Preservation Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization based in Harrisburg, added the Ekin House in Elizabeth, Allegheny County, to its 2017 list of the most endangered historic properties.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Monessen resident Matt Shorraw participates in a heart bombing of the old Monessen Savings & Trust building that he organized with other volunteers along Donner Avenue in downtown Monessen on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Heart Bomb event was held to support the preservation of the historic building.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Monessen resident Matt Shorraw (left) and William Prince create paper hearts to be used in a heart bombing of the old Monessen Savings & Trust building along Donner Avenue in downtown Monessen on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Heart Bomb event was held to support the preservation of the historic building.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Rebecca Rizzuto (left) and Bella Rizzuto,12, create paper hearts to be used in a heart bombing of the old Monessen Savings & Trust building along Donner Avenue in downtown Monessen on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Heart Bomb event was held to support the preservation of the historic building.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Monessen resident Matt Shorraw (center) and group of volunteers participate in a heart bombing of the old Monessen Savings & Trust building that he organized with other volunteers along Donner Avenue in downtown Monessen on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Heart Bomb event was held to support the preservation of the historic building.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Monessen resident Delmar Hepple participates in a heart bombing of the old Monessen Savings & Trust building with other volunteers along Donner Avenue in downtown Monessen on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Heart Bomb event was held to support the preservation of the historic building.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Monessen residents Linzi Troilo and Zach Hursh look at the old Monessen Savings & Trust building before they participate in a heart bombing with other volunteers along Donner Avenue in downtown Monessen on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Heart Bomb event was held to support the preservation of the historic building.
Preservation Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization based in Harrisburg, added Moon Lorn in Prosperity, Washington County, to its 2017 list of the most endangered historic properties.

Updated 42 minutes ago

A Monessen bank building's inclusion on a statewide list of endangered historic sites could advance the cause of its preservation, but partisans on both sides of the issue agree that it's still a longshot.

The Monessen Savings & Trust building at the corner of Fifth Street and Donner Avenue has sat vacant for decades — a symbol of the decrepitude that has engulfed this once-vibrant steel town since the 1980s. Faded letters from the last business to occupy the building, the Health Mart Discount Center, can still be seen on the deteriorating exterior.

Despite its derelict state, the building continues to capture attention of historic preservationists who insist that the three-story brick and stone structure is worth saving. Most recently, Preservation Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization based in Harrisburg, added the Monessen building to its 2017 list of the most endangered historic properties.

Three of the 11 properties named in the 2017 Pennsylvania At Risk report are in southwestern Pennsylvania. In addition to Monessen Savings, they include the Ekin House in Elizabeth, Allegheny County, and Moon Lorn in Prosperity, Washington County.

“Today, the (Savings & Trust) building stands as a living testament to the industrialists that helped shape Monessen and the Pittsburgh region, with historic ties to nationally significant industries such as Carnegie Steel and the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad,” the group said.

The building, designed in the elaborate Beaux Arts style by Pittsburgh architect Marius Rousseau, served as the Monessen Savings & Trust from 1905 to 1926, when the bank merged with First National Bank. It later housed a department store, an A&P grocery store and a pharmacy.

Monessen native Matt Shorraw, who has become the building's biggest champion, welcomed the renewed attention from Preservation Pennsylvania but put a realistic face on his efforts to save the building.

“If the building can be proven to be saved, I'm going to continue to pursue it. If it can't be, then I'll move on,” he said.

Shorraw, 25, said a study should be done to settle the question once and for all. He estimates it would cost up to $3 million to abate any environmental nuisances — especially asbestos and lead — repair the roof, reinforce the brick and stone exterior, replace the 75 windows, and furnish the interior for a proposed café and concert venue.

“I told the city that I am willing to have an assessment done on the property to just see how feasible it is to fix it or demolish it,” he said. “The city isn't willing to do anything to prove that the building can or can't be saved.”

First-term Mayor Lou Mavrakis has one question for the preservationists: “Do they have $5 million?” That's how much he believes such a renovation would cost.

Mavrakis would rather the building, which the city owns, be demolished. He said it was condemned by the city in 2012 and is on schedule to be demolished, once the funds are obtained, later this year.

“That building has 30 years of pigeon (expletive) in it. It has trees growing in it. Have you seen it?” he said.

Mavrakis said he has little patience for preservationists, whom he calls “dreamers.” “If people want to dream, let them dream; but this is a nightmare,” he said. “The preservationists don't live here. They know absolutely nothing about the city I represent.”

The blighted building has become a political football now that Shorraw has entered the Monessen mayor's race and is running against Mavrakis in the May 16 Democratic primary. Mavrakis believes the preservation push is monumentally misplaced in light of other problems facing the city.

Shorraw counters that he is not an outsider and that the judgment of three historical preservation groups should carry some weight. In addition to Preservation Pennsylvania, the Young Preservationists Association of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation have said the building is a historic landmark.

Shorraw said there's both public support and precedent for a renovation effort. He noted that the former Eisenberg's Department Store in downtown Monessen is being converted into an apartment building by the Mon Valley Initiative, with funding from the federal government.

“That building, which had all the same problems (as Monessen Savings), is proof that if you're willing to have something fixed, it can be fixed,” he said.

Mavrakis said the Monessen Savings building is in much worse shape than Eisenberg's was. He cites the city's 2012 condemnation order, which called the building an “imminent danger” that is unfit for human occupancy. The city has posted a notice on the front door and blocked off the east sidewalk with a tall fence.

On Saturday, supporters of the building's preservation gathered outside for a “Heart Bomb” event that involved placing messages on paper hearts and taking pictures in front of the building.

Of the 218 historical sites that have been put on the Pennsylvania At Risk list since 1992, 109 have been saved or partially saved, 50 have been lost or demolished and 59 remain “at risk,” said Julia Chain, the group's program director.

Preservation Pennsylvania hopes to facilitate negotiations with the city of Monessen and assist with the transfer of ownership to another party, the 2017 report said. Meanwhile, Shorraw has started a website (the500donnerproject.org) and a Facebook page (The 500 Donner Project).

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.