Jeannette to sweep all streets in April

A citywide street-sweeping program in Jeannette will begin in April.

The department of public works will run the street sweeper through neighborhoods from about 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the same day as regular garbage pickup during the first two weeks of the month.

During the week of April 3-7, the street sweeper will run on the side of the roads with even house numbers.

During the week of April 10-14, the streets will be cleaned outside of houses with odd numbers.

Residents must move their vehicles to a legal off-street location or the opposite side of the street to make room for the street sweeper on their designated day.

The city routinely does some street sweeping, but not in the entire community.

More information is available at cityofjeannette.com.