Ringleader of Greenburg torture, murder case has death penalty conviction upheld

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the first-degree murder conviction and death penalty imposed against an Irwin man authorities said was the ringleader of a group that tortured and killed a mentally disabled woman.

In a 34-page opinion, justices found there was enough evidence to convict Ricky Smyrnes and for the jury to sentence him to death.

Smyrnes, 30, was convicted following a three week trial in 2013 where prosecutors said he led a group of six roommates in holding 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty captive for nearly three days. The group systematically tortured Daugherty then stabbed her to death, prosecutors said.

Daugherty's body was discovered wrapped in Christmas lights and stuffed into a trash can left in a snow-covered parking lot.

An appeals court rejected a series of arguments from Smyrnes in which he claimed Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway improperly allowed evidence at trial and that jurors did not correctly weigh evidence during the penalty phase.

The death sentence against codefendant Melvin Knight was overturned last year by the state Supreme Court, which ordered he receive a new penalty phase of trial.

Knight pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors said he repeatedly stabbed Daugherty at the urging of Smyrnes.