Derry Township man charged in crash that killed Blairsville woman
Updated 14 minutes ago
A Derry Township man was traveling 70 mph in a 40 mph zone when his vehicle slammed into another, killing the driver, according to court papers filed Wednesday by police.
Samuel Robert Grace III, 20, told investigators that his car felt as if it was hydroplaning on a wet Route 982 at 11:38 a.m. on Oct. 17 in Derry Township. Blairsville resident Harriet Malloy, 71, was killed in the crash.
Her passenger — a then-9-month-old great-grandchild — was not injured, police said.
In an affidavit of probable cause, state police said Grace was traveling south around a curve near Laughlin Farm Road when his car crossed the center line and hit Malloy's car. Grace told police that he braked after losing control around the bend in the road, but the car didn't stop. He sustained minor injuries.
Malloy died at a Pittsburgh hospital.
Grace is charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment and summary vehicle code violations. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bond and a March 8 preliminary hearing is set.