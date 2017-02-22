Grant to Latrobe senior center will purchase new heating, cooling unit
The Latrobe Center for Active Adults is set to receive a $76,717 state grant to purchase and install a new heating and cooling unit at the former Fifth Ward school building the senior center occupies on Avenue C in Latrobe.Bridgett Schickel, senior center services director for the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, said funds for the project will be released beginning in August. It should help make the eight-room, two-story center more comfortable next winter and “provide more opportunities for programming,” she said.
With the current unit, which has required costly repairs, Schickel said, “In the summer, the rooms would be too hot to be able to adequately provide an exercise program. In the winter, the computer room may be too cool to be able to hold a computer class.”
She said the center draws an average of 30 participants daily, but staff are hoping to attract more seniors with the improved climate control in place.
The grant was announced Wednesday as part of $2 million the state Department of Aging awarded to 38 senior centers across Pennsylvania. The money was generated through the Pennsylvania Lottery.