Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Grant to Latrobe senior center will purchase new heating, cooling unit

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 5:54 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

The Latrobe Center for Active Adults is set to receive a $76,717 state grant to purchase and install a new heating and cooling unit at the former Fifth Ward school building the senior center occupies on Avenue C in Latrobe.Bridgett Schickel, senior center services director for the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, said funds for the project will be released beginning in August. It should help make the eight-room, two-story center more comfortable next winter and “provide more opportunities for programming,” she said.

With the current unit, which has required costly repairs, Schickel said, “In the summer, the rooms would be too hot to be able to adequately provide an exercise program. In the winter, the computer room may be too cool to be able to hold a computer class.”

She said the center draws an average of 30 participants daily, but staff are hoping to attract more seniors with the improved climate control in place.

The grant was announced Wednesday as part of $2 million the state Department of Aging awarded to 38 senior centers across Pennsylvania. The money was generated through the Pennsylvania Lottery.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.