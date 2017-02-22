New Stanton: Roundabouts opening Friday, bridge closing next week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT officials have moved up plans for the next phase of improvements along the Interstate 70 corridor in New Stanton.

As previously announced, the revamped New Stanton I-70 interchange — shifted west from its former location — and three roundabouts are set to open to traffic by Friday, while work to replace two Center Avenue bridges is expected to begin sooner than originally planned.

According to PennDOT. weather permitting, the bridge over I-70 will close for replacement Monday instead of in early March. That project could take up to 100 days to complete. A nearby bridge over Sewickley Creek is tentatively set to close for up to 130 days, beginning the week of March 6, while crews replace its deck.

Dominec Caruso, a PennDOT assistant construction manager, said recent unseasonably mild weather has helped in completing preparations for the upcoming work.

Roundabouts are circular intersections that motorists navigate in a counter-clockwise direction, yielding to traffic already in the intersection as they enter it. A pair of roundabouts that are part of the new I-70 interchange and another nearby that connects Rachel Drive and Bair Boulevard are set to open late Thursday and will be ready for traffic during the Friday morning rush hour.

Motorists will detour along Pennsylvania Avenue, the interchange roundabouts and Bair when the I-70 bridge closes. The Sewickley Creek bridge detour includes South Center Avenue, Route 119 and I-70.